I was recently in the Keene Hannaford (not “Hannafords”) checking out in the express lane.
“Hey, he forgot his bag,” the cashier shouted.
“Give it to me,” I said as I dashed out after him. He was moving fast, but I was able to yell him down: “Excuse me, you forgot your bag.”
“Oh, my baked beans, thank you so much,” he replied, as I turned to hustle back inside.
The cashier had rung my items through, but thanked me and I got out my cash and paid her. I do remember putting my wallet back in my front pocket, but I was startled the next morning when I tore the house and car apart trying to find it.
As a last resort I called Hannaford and the customer service representative asked if I could identify it. I proceeded to describe it and she told me it was here and I could come by anytime to pick it up.
I was shocked to say the least. So, I drove in, picked it up and read the note attached, “found in parking lot.”
I was blown away that somebody not only took the time to return it to the store, but left the $175 I had inside. Amazing.
So, thank you to the anonymous honest person out there, to the folks who actually say “thank you,” and to Hannaford and their hard workers. It really proves this is a fantastic community.
KELLY DODGE
242 W Surry Road
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.