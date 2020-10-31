I received a glossy mailer from the Republican State Committee, claiming that Joe Biden wants to cut my Social Security benefits. The mailer before this one said he was a socialist.
Can both be true? It would seem that these Republicans are not only liars but very poor at lying.
The mailer also claimed that Trump will protect those with pre-existing conditions. This is not true. Trump and his allies are in court now trying to remove those protections.
The once honorable Republican Party is now the party of Trump.
Time to vote these liars out.
TOM REISH
127 Poocham Road
Westmoreland
