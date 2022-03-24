Its been a month since my world turned south, and I’m beginning to have a bit of a micro/macro crisis in my mind seeing, on one hand, Ukrainians fleeing and fighting the Russians and, on the other hand, Trumpublicans have got democracy on the run with anti-freedom QAnon-Nazis passing hateful legislation across the country.
And what’s happening in Keene, a place I call home; the sharp little city? Homeless camp evictions, and fights against 5G, among other things — like turning the old campground into a dog park or a Frisbee golf course.
Now, I remember when the Wheelock Park was home to a nice little campground , and if memory serves there were also nice little campgrounds in Gilsum, Sullivan, Roxbury, Marlborough, Surry and Harrisville. In fact nearly every town boasted of a quaint rural place to pitch a tent.
I remember camping one summer in Wheelock Park when I was between housing and job opportunities. The management at the park could have been better with obvious theft, vandalism and uninhibited parties, which disturbed some and sustained other campers.
For a few dollars, a worker could rest tranquilly in that pine forest and still have access to stores and dignity. There were showers and toilets as well as the run of the park’s facilities.
I remember when it was closed because, as one attendant told me, it was too popular, and too many homeless people were using the campground.
This was all post-Reagan cutbacks and before 9/11. Then the paranoia set in and automatically anyone who was homeless was deemed suspicious and was regarded with the hairy eyeball.
Since then, “normal” people have succumbed to homelessness, and many services in Keene have risen to take on the problem. But what about public campgrounds and “tiny house” settlements? Where are these in Cheshire County — a place, with Keene as it’s hub, that is recovery central for ordinary people who want to put their life back on track?
With community policing, and social workers riding with them, common sense can work this out. This weekend, the 100 Nights Shelter breaks ground for its Water Street shelter, an attempt to solve a societal problem. If more people want to camp out, there should be places for that; if people want tiny houses, there should be a place for that, too.
End Russian aggression in Ukraine! More shelters and campgrounds for everyone.
