I have to admit, Donald Trump was right. When he said he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue in New York and not lose a single supporter, he was dead on ... no pun intended.
Like any good con man, he knows his marks. People to whom his outrageous disregard for the Constitution, for truth, for the rule of law and the dignity of the office is meaningless. In spite of his admission, and prima facie evidence of his conspiring with a foreign nation to help him in his re-election bid, the same 40 percent never waiver in their support.
I would proffer that there is exactly nothing Trump could do to lose that support and the backing of the feckless GOP office holders. Indeed, if there was irrefutable proof and a video of him involved in human trafficking, his supporters would turn a blind eye as long as Trump declared it “A Democrat hoax! A Deep State conspiracy! Fake news from the ‘enemy of the people’! Slander by unpatriotic socialists! Besides ... they’re only illegal immigrants.”
I don’t know if this country will ever be the same. I don’t know my country anymore.
BART CENTRE
P.O. Box 329
Langdon
