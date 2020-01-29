In response to your front page article, “Lawmakers propose dueling NH road use revenue plans” (Jan. 22), both the plans are bad.
Electric vehicles account for only a small 1 or 2 percent of registrations. Folks with hybrids and full electrics are doing the right thing for the environment. Those choosing big environmentally unfriendly vehicles are not.
The gas tax in our state is lower than all the surrounding states. Massachusetts is going up this year. Raise the gas tax. Put up signs when you enter the state: cheapest gas tax rate in New England. The tourists already stock up on cheap liquor and cigarettes and buy their “illegal” fireworks here.
So add something across the board depending on cost of vehicle and weight of vehicle when registering. When folks walk in our state parks they pay nothing, yet I have to register my ATVs. Big companies register their trucks in Tennessee and Indiana, mostly cause it’s cheaper. Lots of folks with long commutes buy economy cars because their budgets are already stretched. Both plans stink. Many states are giving tax incentives for buying electric and hybrids.
I’m beginning to agree with the people who don’t vote and say the reason is “both sides suck.”
STEFAN ZIELONKO
103 Brattleboro Road
Hinsdale
