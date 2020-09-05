There are two highly qualified, decent and respectable candidates on the Democratic ballot for governor on Sept. 8.
Having sat on the Keene Board of Education several years and currently serving as moderator, I have observed regular conflict pitting educators and children versus property taxpayers and retirees. Whether it be a teachers or tutors contract, the need to fund special education services, or purchase new team uniforms, we in New Hampshire are subject to stark inequity of the property tax funding our educational system.
Andru Volinsky has been a strong executive councilor, consistently standing up for fairness and the interests of our district. Volinsky has fought for years for equity in property taxes, so that seniors are not forced out of their homes and that homeowners do not pay an exorbitant amount of their income in property taxes. His call is for fairness for all and relief for the overburdened.
It’s a subject he knows well having been a successful advocate in the Claremont funding litigation. Andru Volinsky would sign legislation that would provide constitutional relief and fairness to all the taxpayers of New Hampshire. Mr. Feltes is on the record that he would not. My vote in September is clear for Andru Volinsky.
KATHLEEN O’DONNELL
609 West St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.