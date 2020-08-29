New Hampshire Democrats have two excellent choices for their governor candidate in the Sept. 8 primary election. I’ve worked with both state Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes and Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky. They work hard in their respective roles and would help move New Hampshire forward. When it comes to selecting one candidate, I recommend Dan Feltes.
Dan Feltes knows how to get things done. I’ve observed Dan’s leadership on so many legislative initiatives — environmental sustainability, property tax relief, education funding, kindergarten access, low-income housing, reducing drug pricing, Medicaid insurance reimbursement rates, mental healthcare, children and family services, and criminal justice reforms. As chairman of the committee that sets state revenue policies and vice-chairman of finance, Dan has led the way on keeping taxes low and distributing state funds to help people who need a hand to lift themselves up.
I’m a member of the Senate Finance Committee, and I’ve watched Dan gain consensus on thorny issues. He works across party lines, works to resolve differences, sticks to his values and doesn’t fear debate. He’s smart, he listens and he empowers others.
Unlike some politicians who feel they need to take credit for everything, I’ve observed Dan distribute responsibilities to build the legislative experience and leadership of many. He’s a great mentor, who works with you to accomplish big things. I’ve personally experienced this on my work to fund full-day kindergarten, the $137 million increase in state education funding this biennium, and freezing in-state tuition at state colleges and universities.
I believe that Dan Feltes is the Democrats’ best candidate to defeat Chris Sununu in November, to stand up for those who need government’s help, and to manage the state’s resources during the recovery. Dan’s breadth of legislative experience and his ability to work across the aisle are compelling reasons for earning my vote for governor in the Democratic primary.
JAY KAHN
135 Darling Road
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents District 10 in the N.H. Senate.)
