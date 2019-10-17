In a crowded field of candidates for the Democratic nomination for the presidency, Beto O’Rourke stands out. His clarity, honesty and empathy, combined with strongly held and thought-out policies on gun control, homelessness and income equity, are exactly what this country needs.
I recently attended a rally for Beto in Keene, where his humanity and honesty were clearly demonstrated. When questioned about his policy on drug abuse by one gentleman who stated that he had lost many friends and family members to opioid overdoses, Beto answered: “Those numbers are ... but they are not numbers, they are people, and precious to you.” His instantaneous understanding and empathy cut through any mechanical answer. It was striking to me, and just what is needed, and totally lacking, in our current president.
Beto’s bravery and consistency on such issues as gun control, in the face of concerted and well-funded opposition, are striking, and makes him stand out from the other candidates. He never waffles!
Let’s hear it for Beto O’Rourke. He’s the man we need to govern our country.
Sincerely,
LYNDALL BOAL
192 Hill Road
Brookline, Vt.
