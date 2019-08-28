Between 1961 and 1975, the war in Vietnam took the lives of too many American soldiers. The loss of life rippled emotionally throughout our country. Citizens took to the streets in protest of what they viewed as a senseless war causing senseless deaths of too many Americans.
A counter-culture grew out of the need to stop this war and the killing of American soldiers. The war came to an end because citizens changed the mindset of America’s politicians.
During the Vietnam War causalities totaled 57,939 over the 14 years of the conflict. During the last five years, the United States has experienced more than 71,000 non-suicide gun deaths. Not soldiers dying in battle, but ordinary people dying on the streets, public places and in their own homes.
There is once again an emotional ripple of despair throughout the country. Once again our people are calling out “do something” because of these senseless deaths.
What can be done? Support Beto O’Rourke for president of the United States.
He is the candidate who will unapologetically confront the reasons for this violence. He has displayed the character and the tenacity to eliminate the causes of these senseless deaths. This includes hate groups and the NRA. He has shown leadership by understanding the hurt and anguish the survivors of gun violence have experienced. He sincerely consoled the families and friends who were tragically affected by these deaths.
In addition, Beto has a comprehensive plan that speaks to the actions we need to take, as a nation, to stop the senseless gun violence.
Make our country a better safer place by electing Beto O’Rourke, The Bobby Kennedy of this generation, president of the United States.
JOHN VANDERBERG
115 North Lincoln St.
Keene
