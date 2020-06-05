The idea that a cop in Minneapolis could murder a man in broad daylight while three of his fellow cops stood around as if nothing unusual was going on is enough to make you consider moving to another country where such a thing is unthinkable. I can think of a bunch of them and not all of them are in Scandinavia.
But then you may hear and see something that gives you a feeling all is not gloom and doom, as my wife, Polly, and I saw on the “PBS News Hour” Monday night. I hope you all saw it, too, but if not, you missed something incredibly encouraging.
The unfortunate city of Flint, Mich., hasn’t had much going for it since GM closed its auto plants there in 1992 and threw thousands out of work. That and the lead contamination in the city’s water supply make it sound like lousy place to raise a family. But Flint has got one big thing going for it: the Genesee County sheriff, a guy named Chris Swanson who has been a cop there some 27 years and loves his community deeply. You may have already picked up on this from CNN and other coverage, but here is a sheriff who loves and understands his people and knows what to do in a crisis.
To sum up: a peaceful protest was shaping up in Flint over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The sheriff and a number of his men showed up with the usual riot gear, i.e. helmets, shields, batons etc. But instead of the typical police rough stuff, Swanson took off his helmet and other gear and laid aside his baton (truncheon is a more accurate word). He went right into the crowd and said that he wanted a parade, not a protest. They asked him to walk with them and he did. It was a marvelous sight. The man should get the Nobel Peace Prize.
Once in a blue moon (maybe much more often) an ordinary American does something that is so genuine and big-hearted that it restores your faith in your countrymen.
That good feeling persists until the next time you see Trump on television. But guys like Sheriff Swanson are the real stuff of this country, not that narcissistic, draft-dodging, misogynistic excuse for a man who is losing his grip on reality and on his power day by day.
JAMES C. CURRAN
153 Old Dublin Road, No. 104
Peterborough
