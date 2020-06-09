It is important to clear up misconceptions people may have about mail-in voting, since President Trump is in a panic about it, and Fox News is spreading his blatant lies.
Leo Plante’s letter to The Sentinel on May 26 (“Mail-in balloting has no safeguard”) is a case in point. Mr. Plante says there are no guarantees that a mail-in ballot isn’t “fraudulent.”
Wrong. The fact is, every state in the U.S. has mail-in voting already. Any registered voter can get an absentee ballot. Mail-in voting has been going on for years, and there has never been a problem with “fraudulent votes.”
Does anybody seriously think that if we get a second wave of COVID in November that people should be forced to show up to crowded polling places — if many are even open and staffed?
Donald Trump himself has always voted by mail, on those occasions when he voted. There’s nothing new or fraudulent about it.
MICHAEL HAVEY
P.O. Box 116, Hancock
