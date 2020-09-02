A letter to the editor published in Tuesday’s Sentinel expressed opinions that questioned recent endorsements, by two individuals identified in the letter as local Democratic party leaders, of Sen. Dan Feltes in the Democratic primary for governor. Much of the letter focused on the education record of Sen. Feltes and Councilor Andru Volinsky, the other candidate in the primary, but it also questioned the motivation behind these endorsements. In light of earlier portions of the letter, the letter could be read to speculate that anti-Semitism might have been behind these endorsements.
While we welcome on this page a robust discussion of issues and a wide range of opinions, particularly with respect to upcoming elections, we regret publishing a letter that could be read as speculating about such motives for endorsements that made no mention of Councilor Volinsky and reflected no such bias whatsoever.
The Sentinel has also received a statement from Volinsky’s campaign stating that “the campaign was not involved in any way with the letter.”
