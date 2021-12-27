Mr. Blair (“Clift column missed the murderous mark,”Reader Opinion, Dec. 16), not everyone on the right or left thinks the same. We’re all individuals with the ability to make up our own minds.
Surprised? When you lump everyone on the “left” (or right) into a one size fits all, I believe it’s dangerous and shortsighted.
Marjorie Taylor Green and Liz Cheney are great examples of extreme differences in how they see our world and the issues that beset all of us, and they are both from the same political party. It’s erroneous and divisive to pigeonhole large groups of people into some kind of singlemindedness or single purpose.
Ms. Clift saw the Rittenhouse verdict one way, and millions of other people saw it differently. Mr. Rittenhouse was found, “not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.” The jury did its job. I agreed and President Biden said “the jury system works.”
I think your anger is misdirected and unfortunate.
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
