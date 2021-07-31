In response to the letter, “What About the Seniors?” by Mildred Wesley (June 22), I can say I have never heard such anger from anyone on the subject of Feed the Children. Your anger completely threw me, as children are growing and depend on adults to meet their needs and if parents’ incomes are low according to the SNAP (ie, food stamp program) guidelines and qualifications, they are due food stamps; if the parents’ income is too high, they do not. Same with anyone else.
It’s not rocket science, it’s simple math.
Now, more than ever, families are in real need due to COVID. Many parents were and still are out of work. Some families became homeless, as rents are extremely high, so they end up on the streets or moving in with friends or family.
On one hand, I understand your frustration, but your anger toward feeding children is unacceptable!
We are here on earth to help one another and that is why Feed the Children is a big organization, not only in the USA, but all over the world. In the USA, our government supplies SNAP funds state to state, while other programs feed children over the summer months or while in school.
I feel if your children were hungry and times were tough, you’d want help for your children who were in need, and if other people turned up their noses or complained and became angry, you may be hurt by their uncaring attitude about whether your children ate or not.
The food stamp/ EBT program is reserved for those in need, by income, and is determined by how many are in the household, bills owed, medical expenses out of pocket and so on. There are guidelines that must be followed, so if you fall within those guidelines, you are then eligible ... if not, then you aren’t.
This is not a war of against seniors vs. children. There are many seniors who do receive SNAP, but only when they qualify.
SALLY WOOD, Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.