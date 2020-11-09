John Michael Dumais, in his letter published Oct. 24 (“Let me rebut the rebuttal of my letter”), claims that “area citizens are smart enough to do their own research and make up their own minds when it comes to what works best to defeat COVID-19.”
This is not true. Those of us who are not infectious disease experts are ill-equipped to deal with dueling white pages or interpret the meaning of our stinky masks.
Pay attention to trusted experts. Wear a mask in crowded spaces. Wash your hands. Be safe.
THOMAS REISH
127 Poocham Road
Westmoreland
