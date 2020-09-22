Just got done voting. I asked several folks at the community center if they’d seen any widespread voter fraud and they all said “no,” even Smokey Smith! I believe them.
STEVE ZIELONKO
103 Brattleboro Road
Hinsdale
You have reached your 30-day limit of free access to SentinelSource.com, The Keene Sentinel’s website. If you would like to read two more articles for free at this time, please register for an account by clicking the “sign up” button below.
We hope you find The Sentinel’s coverage of the Monadnock Region valuable. We rely on our subscribers to bring you strong local journalism and hope you will consider supporting our work by taking advantage of this special subscription offer here.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Just got done voting. I asked several folks at the community center if they’d seen any widespread voter fraud and they all said “no,” even Smokey Smith! I believe them.
STEVE ZIELONKO
103 Brattleboro Road
Hinsdale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.