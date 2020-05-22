No COVID-19 testing sites in Keene is ludicrous. Even our oncology/hematology treatment nurses are being sent to Lebanon for testing. There was no notification regarding testing at Cheshire Medical Center anywhere at all that I can find.
We have roughly twice the population of Claremont and they’re the closest facility for testing? This situation is untenable — tests are unreliable and/or unavailable.
I understand we need to get people back to work, but at what risk to the general population?
KATHERINE SIMON
26 Forest St.
Keene
(Note: This letter was submitted prior to the announcement Wednesday that a testing facility will open soon in Keene.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.