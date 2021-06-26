On the brink of a luxurious summer, a jewel in the crown of Keene Parks and Rec has been removed from the all-too-brief season. Its dedication in 1964, the Robin Hood Park Pool is usually prepared in mid-June for the onslaught of children and families, dedicated swimmers, and pool devotees, but not this year. There’s no crew pulling back the dark tarp held in place by weighted 5-gallon buckets, blanketing the potential of sparkling blue water.
Last summer, while walking through the park with friends, we cast longing looks at the shuttered pool, assuring each other through our masks that next year it would be open again. Disappointingly, road construction, too few applicants for staff, or general malaise in the echelons of decision-making, access to this vital community resource has been nixed for a second time.
From now until mid-August, it’s business as usual at Wheelock Pool, but at Robin Hood, not so much. There will be no swim lessons, no pooltime for day camps, no kids making new friends during water games, no milestone thrills of jumping into the chilly deep end under the watchful eye of lifeguards. No children in the surrounding neighborhoods who’ve been looking forward all winter long to seeing their pool friends at open swim. Sure, if they have transport, some could meet at Wheelock, but many kids will have no reason to put down the video games, turn off the TV or get up off the couch.
For us older folks, there’ll be no adult swim, no putting in laps after work, no calling to happy, busy kids, “It’s time to go!” No more high-pitched, “One more minute, please!” replies.
Late in the day, when the nearby pond sparkles through the leafy trees from a sun lowering over West Hill, old friends and newcomers often remark to each other how beautiful the setting, how lucky they are to have the prettiest pool in Keene, no need for a vacation spot elsewhere. Not this year. East Keene’s favorite summer place has been canceled.
ABBY MATHER
Keene
