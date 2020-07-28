Regarding the question of changing the name of the city of Keene: I just watched the film on the Walldogs again. I didn’t see anything about Benjamin Keene, whom I had never heard of before. There are a lot of murals recalling people and events very different from anything Benjamin might be known for.
The name Keene now belongs to, and represents, the values and attitudes of Keene and its residents. Changing the name would not relegate Benjamin to obscurity; that has already happened. But it would obscure the memory of achievements the city is known for.
TERRENCE McMAHON
1171 Route 123 North
Stoddard
