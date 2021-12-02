More news censored by our media.
Did you know Sen. Ronald Johnson held a daylong event at the Capitol with a panel split between individuals injured by COVID-19 vaccines and scientists addressing valid and serious safety concerns? The personal stories were heart-wrenching.
Their injuries differed. But there was one common theme: They cannot get help from anyone. The pharmaceutical companies won’t return their calls. Our federal health officials shun them. The mainstream media won’t even show up at the event.
These folks, all of whom got the vaccine, are derided as being “against” vaccines. This is the method used to ensure no one will listen to them. But why did they get the jab? They followed the very directions of federal health officials. But when they were injured, they were cast aside.
Please share this letter with your senators and representative.
JUDY FERRARO, Harrisville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.