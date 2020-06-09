Follow the sewage treatment plant road, follow the sewage treatment plant road, ’cause we’re off to see the Wizard, the Wonderful Wizard of Keene!
To residents, Keene’s city government is all-powerful, as mighty as the Wizard of Oz. And we, some of Edgewood’s residents, feel like Dorothy, in trouble for speaking up for citizen rights, eliciting the anger of the Wicked Witch, or City Hall in this case, by not being silent while getting rolled/bowled over by local government.
What is this all about? Why, the helicopter and pilot training school the city wants to bring to the airport to add to the revenue stream, or, more accurately, lessen the airport’s drain of city revenues.
The question is, now that some Edgewood residents have told FOP members how loud and disturbing the previous experience of a helicopter school at the airport was, will the all-powerful, all-knowing, mighty Keene listen and respect the citizens’ request to not go forward with this plan? Or will city government be the Tin Man, with no heart, ignoring the plea of these people?
If government is good government, it considers the cost and impact of its actions on the citizens. Many citizens here already know what the cost and impact of this proposal will be. They know because Keene government decided to do this once before. People suffered incredible noise in their homes, far worse than from planes, with great disruption to their daily lives.
These costs were paid by the residents when the world was “normal,” when there was no COVID-19, when people were not mandated to stay in their homes because of COVID-19, when people were not unemployed because of COVID-19, or when people worked from home because of COVID-19, when people were not already severely stressed from coping with the uncertainties and disruptions and potential risk to life from COVID-19.
A government with any claim of being “for the people” would not impose this added stress to any of its residents.
Where are the ruby slippers? If we click our heels together three times, will it all be OK?
CHRIS and JOE MANNING-GRAY
51 Greenwood Ave., Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.