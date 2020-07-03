Every candidate for New Hampshire governor is expected to sign on to The Pledge — no new taxes. This pledge is silly. And hollow. And destructive.
We are at a moment that shines a light on many inequities. New Hampshire is the 5th wealthiest state in the country and ranks 50th in funding of public education. We fund education through local property taxes. The majority of towns in this state struggle to adequately fund their schools and their teachers.
And who suffers? Almost everyone: students, families, elders, businesses trying to attract employees, anyone looking for affordable housing, college students graduating with the highest debt load in the country, someone who has lost a job in this pandemic and is struggling to make a mortgage or rent payment.
I’ve been to more forums than I care to admit where the discussion is the graying of New Hampshire and the problem of attracting both new businesses and younger and more diverse people to the state. That is not going to happen if we can’t fix the funding of our schools. Let’s not kid ourselves — there is money in this state. The pledge protects certain communities at the expense of others. The 2019 tax rate in Moultonborough was $7.15/$1,000. The 2019 tax rate in Claremont was $40.26/$1,000.
So the question for New Hampshire is: Are we all in this together or is each town on its own? I vote for all of us being in this together. And I will vote for Andru Volinsky, because he knows this tax pledge is a game and it is destructive to this state and its people.
Wishing you all good health,
LOUISE EWING
220 Elm Ave.
Antrim
