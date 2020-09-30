William H. McRaven is a retired Navy four-star admiral who served as the ninth commander of the Special Operations Command. McRaven is credited with organizing and overseeing the Navy SEAL raid in Pakistan that killed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.
On Aug. 16, McRaven wrote a column in The Washington Post that we should all pay attention to, especially those of us who believe in the New Hampshire motto “Live Free or Die.”
McRaven’s Aug. 16 argument, in summary, is that with President Trump at the helm we are courting autocratic rule. “President Trump is actively working to undermine every major institution in this country,” McRaven tells us. Trump’s machinations will ultimately lead to chaos. “And who can bring order out of chaos: only Trump.” This — McRaven writes — “is the theme of every autocrat who ever seized power or tried to hold onto it.”
I urge you to read McRaven’s column. Chris Sununu and other Trump backers should read it, too. Anyone who wants to “Live Free” in New Hampshire should consider what life will be like if Trump is reelected and autocracy spreads unchecked. McRaven warns of a time when “Trump’s actions are fatal to our institutions and our democracy.” We must not let that happen.
DAN ADAMS
22 Norway Hill Road
Hancock
