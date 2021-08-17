Gov. Sununu recently signed House Bill 373 into law. It forbids New Hampshire from participating in carbon-reduction programs without prior approval obtained from the Legislature and Executive Council. The original House version of this bill prohibited New Hampshire even from “discussing” or “planning” such programs.
As it was ultimately passed, every single local Republican representative voted for this bill, designed to stifle actions to address carbon emissions. Meanwhile, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued an authoritative — and extremely dire — report. Issued by 195 governments and based on over 14,000 studies, it identifies the critical need for a rapid shift from fossil fuels and the removal of vast amounts of carbon from the air, starting immediately.
Failing this, global temperatures will keep rising. Droughts, heat waves, fires, severe storms, and sea rise will all worsen, becoming catastrophic more often and in more places than they are now. If we do not take serious action, we may soon pass a “tipping point” from which there is no return.
And what are Republicans in New Hampshire doing? They are seeking to prevent any helpful measure at all! We need to act with other states and nations to address this existential danger. And all our local Republicans give us is inaction and cowardice. Various states have taken thoughtful, courageous steps toward regulating carbon emissions. Forward-looking companies are also getting on board. We need to join them.
Yet in New Hampshire we are sadly, embarrassingly out of step. Gov. Sununu and the Legislature should be leading in this area; instead, they are stubbornly facing backward. We need to ensure that this failure of leadership does not continue.
Very truly,
ANDREW MANEVAL
Harrisville
