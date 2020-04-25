A recent Sentinel article on absentee balloting (“NH officials grapple with how to prepare for mail-in voting in November,” April 17) pointed out that how this crucial option will work “is a big question mark as of now.” We need more urgency and transparency on the part of state officials. Time is short: Crucial steps need to be taken now.
Qualified persons need to be able to register to vote without having to go in person to a city/town clerk’s office or the polling place. Secure online registration has been used successfully in many states and could be used in New Hampshire.
A plan needs be put in place to ensure that no voter finds that Election Day has arrived and they still haven’t received the absentee ballot they requested, as happened to thousands of voters in Wisconsin earlier this month. A statewide absentee ballot application website is one way to streamline the process. Sending postage-paid envelopes with the ballots and offering secure drop boxes for them is another.
Some voters will still vote in person. Plans must be made to protect the safety of both voters and poll workers. Early voting would spread out the crowd over a number of days, ensuring adequate social distancing. Personal protective equipment will be advisable for poll workers; we need to start looking for them well in advance. Additional staffing will be necessary and we need to prepare for the likelihood that some poll workers will not be willing to do so in 2020 because they fall in the “vulnerable” category.
A comprehensive education campaign is needed to ensure that voters, as well as local election officials, understand the new procedures and protections.
This will all cost money. We urge Secretary of State Gardner to work with the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee to accept the $3.2 million federal Election Grant (CARES Act) that has been allocated to New Hampshire to protect our elections.
Finally, there needs to be transparency and accountability so that the public knows that these steps are happening in a timely fashion. Secretary of State Gardner’s website could have a “Countdown to the Fall Elections” timeline reporting progress toward effective and efficient absentee balloting procedures.
In this time of pandemic we need to do all we can to ensure that New Hampshire’s proud tradition of high voter participation is protected in September and November. We need to start planning now.
Sincerely,
SAM and JULIE OSHERSON
14 Nubanusit Road
Nelson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.