I am writing to endorse Democrat Andrew Maneval in the special election on Oct. 26 for the Cheshire District 9 House seawt to represent Jaffrey, Dublin, Harrisville and Roxbury. This election will fill the position formerly held by Doug Ley of Jaffrey, who tragically passed away in June of this year.
His opponent is the candidate of a Republican Party that has metastasized into the party of Trump and the Free State Project. Conspiracy theories, failure to accept the result of fair elections, vouchers for private and religious schools, and mandatory ultrasounds are now their policy.
Recently, the Republicans on the Executive Council voted to defund Planned Parenthood and to reject a grant for ongoing COVID vaccination programs. This in a state which has the lowest vaccination rate in the Northeast. Coming next session is a Texas-style anti-abortion bill.
Andrew will bring his history of service and work ethic to the Legislature. He has participated on multiple boards and committees in his hometown of Harrisville, including select, planning and zoning boards, and the fire department. He has also worked in management of a large corporation and currently runs a small business. He is a mediator and arbitrator by training and will work to solve problems in the Legislature.
He also has a special interest in strengthening local public schools. We moved to Dublin 40 years ago in large part because of the school system. Now Dublin Consolidated School and other schools in the district are at risk of closure. How can you attract young families to a community without an elementary school?
Republicans speak constantly of school choice and the wonder of vouchers, but often their true intention is to attack public schools. To quote a Republican candidate who ran for this seat last year: “NH Public Schools are overpriced, bloated and underperforming bureaucracies controlled by teacher unions and feckless school boards.”
We need better leadership in the Legislature than this. Please join me in voting for Democrat Andrew Maneval on Oct. 26.
CHRISTOPHER GALLAGHER
Dublin
