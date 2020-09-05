Earlier this year, Democratic members of the Executive Council came under fire for failing to confirm two Black men nominated to state positions by our Republican governor.
There’s little doubt the governor saw an opportunity to make political hay on this issue — he’s a master of this type of thing. But there’s also little doubt that if Democrats do truly support diversity, they need to get comfortable with the fact that minorities place themselves everywhere along the political spectrum, not just left of center.
If I’m elected to the Executive Council, I will work to bring more overall diversity — not just Democratic diversity or Republican diversity — to our state government. There are two specific approaches we can take.
The first borrows from the NFL’s Rooney Rule. This rule originally required professional football teams to interview at least one minority candidate for head coaching positions. To apply the Rooney Rule to state appointments is a no-brainer. There are over 300 state boards and commissions that regularly need members — members nominated by the governor and approved by the Executive Council. These are government bodies that deal with everything from lake management to profound racial justice issues like parole boards and police commissions, and department heads such as Education Commissioner. Prioritizing outreach to include minority members in these positions would go a long way toward showing that we as a state are making the effort to involve minorities in our public life.
If the New Hampshire Democratic and Republican parties are truly committed to including minorities under their banners, then it’s time for them to walk the walk. That means actively setting goals for minority candidate recruitment. In the N.H. House, if 7 percent (the non-white population as of the last census) of the members were people of color, that would translate into 25 or 30 House members of color, as opposed to the handful currently serving — profoundly changing the nature of the House. And it would provide those members a platform to further involvement in our civic life.
From the Executive Council, I will actively seek the cooperation of leaders in both parties to make this type of priority-setting a reality.
Neither of these solutions are perfect. But they offer a real chance to show that we value diversity. Both political parties and the state would be better for doing so. And if elected, I will fight from the Executive Council to make it happen.
CRAIG THOMPSON
31 Clymers Drive
Harrisville
(This writer, a Democrat, is a candidate for Executive Council in District 2.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.