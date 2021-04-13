CACR 8 is a new N.H. Constitution amendment before the N.H. Legislature. As I understand it, it will undo any current law, regulation or rule about preventing guns in places like schools or universities (or anywhere else for that matter!). It would also prevent any federal law regarding this issue to be enforced.
To quote the bill: “Neither the Legislature nor any political subdivision of the State shall enact any law, regulation, or rule that limits the right of a person to own, carry, or use firearms or firearm accessories in any manner. Any federal law that infringes upon rights guaranteed in this New Hampshire constitution shall be unenforceable by New Hampshire law enforcement.”
If passed, it would be on the Nov. 2022 ballot. In my opinion, this bill is a blanket permission for gun use anywhere under any circumstances, regardless of consequences to the victim of a shooting by the person inflicting the injury. In essence, it also indicates that there can be no intervention by the federal government. Will the New Hampshire Republican majority House and Senate next say that no federal law has be obeyed?
BARBARA D. REED
North Swanzey
(Note: CACR 8 was voted on in the N.H. House April 7 and failed to achieve the necessary three-fifths majority required of a constitutional amendment.)
