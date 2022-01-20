Rindge Rep. Matthew Santonastaso, one of six co-sponsors, has a proposed constitutional amendment for New Hampshire to declare independence from the United States. We heard this talk a few years back, with all the push from the Free Staters.
During the Civil War, West Virginia pulled out of the Confederacy and joined the Union, the only time a state has removed itself from its country.
What are you thinking? Half my ancestry settled in New Hampshire from Europe in the early 1900s. I was born here. Why would I want to separate myself from our country? Shall we team with West Virginia and live under the type of representation Sen. Manchin doles out? All in the power of those with money and making sure they keep it at the expense of the ordinary fellow and gal.
It will take 60 percent needed support in the N.H. House/Senate followed with two-thirds support by us voters. The Free Staters were sent here to overtake our state; some have even run as Democratic candidates to weasel their way into state representative slots. We are a small state, but does that mean we will allow these people to overtake us? Us hearty New Englanders have deep roots here. Will you allow us to succumb to these tactics?
No to aliens coming here and trying to steal our state. Do not push these radical ideas into fruition. We do not want to forfeit our rights with your alternate news of a radical approach being in our best interests. New Hampshire is part of the United States and breaking out and being a floating state is not conducive to our lives.
