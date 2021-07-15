On WMUR news on July 8, “rising GOP star” Rep. Dan Crenshaw said of the Republican Party: “We are the defenders of letting you do what you want with your life.”
Seriously?
Let’s review just some of the radical legislation enacted by the Republican-led Legislature and oh-so-popular Gov. Sununu.
1) The state budget dramatically restricts Granite Staters’ access to abortion.
2) The state budget requires people to undergo medically unnecessary ultrasound prior to receiving an abortion.
3) The state budget forces Granite Staters to carry a non-viable fetus to term, with few exceptions.
4) The state budget restricts free speech of people of color who want to discuss or examine, in a school or government environment, the history of slavery in this country and the lasting effects of racism on their lives today.
5) The state budget similarly restricts the speech rights of white persons who want to participate in those discussions/examinations so as learn from the past and the present how to move this country toward extending true equity to all our citizens.
6) Republicans passed legislation forcing Granite State taxpayers to fund private prep and religious schools while increasing property taxes in 1 in 4 New Hampshire cities and towns.
7) Republicans refused to allow the extension of the sensible and secure absentee voting provisions which worked so well during COVID, thus going back to regulations that make voting rights less accessible for many.
8) Republicans refused to allow transgender persons a simple method of changing their birth records to match their gender.
A review of the bills submitted by Republican House members this session makes it clear that many of them have NO difficulty restricting the lives of people of color, poor people, elderly people, student people, LGBTQ+ people and pregnant women.
The hypocrisy is appalling and certainly not a hallmark moment for the so-called Republican talking point: “defenders of letting you do what you want with your life.”
LUCY WEBER
Walpole
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 1 in the N.H. House.)
