The League of Conservation Voters has released the 2019 National Environmental Scorecard, and Sens. Hassan and Shaheen and Reps. Kuster and Pappas earned top scores of 90 percent or higher.
Since 1970, the scorecard has been the primary yardstick for evaluating the environmental records of members of Congress and consists of key congressional votes on climate change, energy, public health, public lands, wildlife conservation and democracy. This year’s scorecard shows that environmental champions, like Hassan, Shaheen, Pappas and Kuster, are fighting back against Trump’s anti-environmental agenda for New Hampshire.
Our congressional delegation are champions for clean air, clean water, protecting our lands and wildlife and combating the climate crisis in New Hampshire. For example, Sen. Maggie Hassan and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen have both signed on to 100 percent; Rep. Annie Kuster and Rep. Chris Pappas have signed on to 97 percent.
All of these steps are important to finding ourselves back in the Paris climate agreement.
The 2019 scorecard measures votes cast during the first session of the 116th Congress. In New Hampshire, both our House members and both our senators earned a score of 80 percent or greater. The average House score for New Hampshire was 97 percent and the average Senate score was 100 percent.
As the onslaught of attacks on our bedrock environmental protections continues in 2020, we truly appreciate Sens. Hassan and Shaheen and Reps. Kuster and Pappas standing up for our health and our environment.
The 2019 scorecard is available for download in English and Spanish, at scorecard.lcv.org
MAIA RODERICK
81 Water St.
Keene
