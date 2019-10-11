Congratulations and thank you to Gov. Chris Sununu and the General Court for agreeing on a state budget that includes no additional taxes on the hardworking people of New Hampshire.
The new budget represents an important compromise between a Republican governor and a Democrat-controlled Legislature that demonstrates that bipartisan cooperation in government is still possible. The compromise budget provides for continuation of all necessary state activities and, in some cases, provides additional funding. All this is accomplished within a framework of fiscal responsibility, wherein the state will live (more or less) within its revenues, rather than imposing ever greater burdens on the taxpayers.
However, this outcome only followed failed attempts by the legislative Democrats to override Gov. Sununu’s vetoes of higher state taxes. So, my thanks also go to the Republican legislators in the General Court who sustained the anti-tax vetoes.
Many of the senators and state representatives who just voted in favor of the no-tax-hike budget, including my own state Sen. Jay Kahn and most of Cheshire County’s state representatives, previously voted to raise state taxes by about $400 million. This begs the obvious question: If New Hampshire can now live without $400 million in higher taxes, then why did they all vote for such a mammoth state tax increase in the first place?
I really feel that Sen. Feltes and Speaker Shurtleff also owe residents of the Granite State an honest explanation. New Hampshire currently has the fastest-growing economy in the Northeast. Is it too much to ask for a state government that encourages job and wage growth through sensible tax policies?
RICHARD MERKT
P.O. Box 292
Westmoreland
