As a longtime resident of Keene and a full-spectrum doula and educator in this community, I am casting my vote for Jodi Newell for City Council.
I want to take a moment to assure you that when a single mother is running for elected office, you are seeing someone who is categorically committed to community. I know from being one myself that having 100 percent of all responsibilities leaves us with limited time and energy. It takes passion to make sacrifices to center other families for the health and well-being our our community.
Now is the time for us to vote in alignment with our values. I appreciate her commitment, courage and compassion. Please join me in voting for Jodi Newell.
RENÉE MONTEIL
Keene
