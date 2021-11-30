As a recently retired career-long educator, I find the recently passed state bill and website to report teachers a chilling reminder of McCarthyism.
The Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education prohibits public school teachers from teaching that one group of people is superior or inferior to another group, or that certain groups are inherently oppressive, among other concepts. It is a thinly veiled law to suppress objectivity by “white-washing” history.
A group, “Moms For Liberty,” is offering a $500 bounty to anyone successfully reporting a teacher on the state website.
As a former biology teacher, I wonder if I would have been reported for using the Henrietta Lacks case when we examined bioethical considerations. Cells from Lacks, a Black woman, were obtained for research without her consent and are still being used today. Or perhaps in 1992, during the Columbus quintincentury anniversary year, when I used Barry Lopez’s short book, “The Rediscovery of North America” in my senior nature seminar. His book examined the human and cultural atrocities that took place after the colonization of “The New World.”
This law provides a very slippery slope for the future of public education. It doesn’t take a quantum leap to see this law morph into reporting teachers for teaching evolution or about global climate change. Especially now, the N.H. Legislature is about to redefine “public school funding” and allow public funds to be diverted to religiously based independent schools.
I am worried for our teachers who want to teach toward a more just and sustainable future and our children who deserve that.
DANIEL BISACCIO, Troy
