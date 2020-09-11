On Sept. 16, the House will have the opportunity to vote to override Gov. Sununu’s veto of Senate Bill 159, the net metering bill for larger producers of 1-5 MW. Gov. Sununu claims that net metering shifts costs to ratepayers. The N.H. Public Utilities Commission found Sununu’s claim of cost-shifting is false. Dozens of municipalities and private businesses and institutions are poised to invest in cost-saving renewable energy projects if a net-metering bill would pass.
Gov. Sununu always claims that “New Hampshire is open for business!” and cannot wait to pass out tax breaks to the big companies, but that welcoming attitude does not extend to clean energy and renewable business! Perhaps if these companies were pushing fossil fuels or manufacturing guns, the governor would support them?
For three years, net-metering bills have been scrutinized and passed by strong majorities in the House and Senate. For three years, the governor has vetoed these bills.
We must overcome the corruption that is crushing clean jobs, clean air, and a clean future for our children. Encourage your N.H. House representatives to override this veto. Then remember how they vote when you cast your ballot in November.
Sincerely,
PATRICIA A. MARTIN
17 Farrar Road
Rindge
(This writer, a Democrat, is a candidate for N.H. House in Cheshire District 11.)
