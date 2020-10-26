On Nov. 3, I will be writing in Earl Nelson for Cheshire County sheriff.
Earl brings excellent credentials to this position, and has dedicated his career to law-enforcement. Earl has been in law-enforcement for over 40 years, achieving the position of chief of police in Dublin, Marlborough, Roxbury, Lyndeborough and Chesterfield. Earl worked for 10 years at the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office, and is currently commandant of the part-time academy at N.H. Police Standards and Training in Concord.
Earl’s decision to run for sheriff was based on the tremendous amount of encouragement from the community. From that point on, the decision was not about Earl, but about “giving the citizens of Cheshire County another choice, rather than someone that has a substantially different perception of law-enforcement than he has, a perception that really goes against the main stream of all law enforcement.”
Earl Nelson is very professional. His expertise in law-enforcement, and his empathy for the public, which he has graciously served, has always made him an outstanding police officer in Cheshire County. I offer my support, without reservation, to Earl Nelson in his bid to become the next Cheshire County sheriff, in this November‘s election.
STEPHANIE PLANTE
210 Beaver St.
Keene
