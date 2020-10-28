It is not a surprise that The Sentinel endorsed Rep. Ann Kuster for re-election.
Among the many reasons I will NOT be voting for Rep. Kuster is she will vote to eliminate the Electoral College.
New Hampshire would no longer have a voice and states with larger populations will have undue influence on elections.
Steve Negron believes in New Hampshire and will preserve the Founding Fathers’ wisdom in creating that system for elections.
LORRAINE SCRIVANI
73 Spaulding Hill Road
West Chesterfield
