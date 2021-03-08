Do you realize that many Democrats and liberals question our lockdown? Here’s one example: Naomi Wolf, liberal feminist author, former political advisor to Al Gore and Bill Clinton, warns that the U.S. is becoming “totalitarian” under lockdown orders. As reported (Epoch Times 2/23/21), Wolf said “the nation is moving into a coup situation, a police state,” as a result of lockdowns.
“That is not a partisan thing,” said Wolf. “That transcends everything that you and I might disagree or agree on. That should bring together left and right to protect our Constitution.”
In recent months, Wolf has used her Twitter account to warn about governors’ lockdown orders, as well as President Biden’s willingness to implement additional shutdowns due to the pandemic.
“The state has now crushed businesses, kept us from gathering in free assembly to worship as the First Amendment provides, is invading our bodies … which is a violation of the Fourth Amendment, restricting movement, fining us in New York State … the violations go on and on,” she said. Wolf further explained that authoritarianism is being implemented under the guise of safety and security. “We’re at something I never thought I would see in my lifetime … it is step 10 and that is the suspension of the rule of law and that is when you start to be a police state, and we’re here.”
If Naomi Wolf’s views interest you, check out RiseUpNH.org — thoroughly researched, referenced material. Subscribe to the free newsletter. Read what credentialed professionals, censored by the media, are saying.
GERHARD BEDDING
Keene
