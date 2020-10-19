Every citizen has an obligation and responsibility to vote, and more importantly, to cast an informed vote.
Throughout my life I have always made a point of knowing the candidates and their positions on important issues. When I learned that Rich Nalevanko had announced his candidacy for state representative for Cheshire County District 2 (Surry, Alstead and Marlow), I arranged to meet with him to personally assess his character, qualifications and views on issues facing New Hampshire voters.
I was very impressed with Rich’s educational background and his 30 years of international and domestic business experience. He has dedicated himself to community service, including nine years on the Alstead Planning Board. He has been president of the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund, for more than 15 years.
As someone who has been personally involved with business development and community affairs for the past 50 years, I am particularly impressed by Rich’s emphasis on protecting the New Hampshire Advantage, and his support for small business owners and individual taxpayers by opposing any tax increases and focusing on our eliminating burdensome rules and regulations.
I am convinced that Rich Nalevanko has the energy, background and skills to be a strong voice in Concord for the residents of Surry, Alstead and Marlow. I have noticed that he is making a concerted effort to personally meet voters in the towns of our district, so you can speak to him on any issue.
I strongly support his candidacy. Please join me in voting for Rich Nalevanko on Nov. 3.
WALLACE A RENEY
22 Malcom Drive
Surry
