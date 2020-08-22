I had an email from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen today, saying that I am one of her most dedicated supporters. But the only communications I have sent to Sen. Shaheen have been critical of her votes to pass the yearly military budgets which enable our country to continue our foreign policy of aggression, to which I strongly object, as do millions of Americans.
I’m afraid I do not feel heard by Sen. Shaheen when I get back a form letter assuring me that national security is one of her chief concerns. My chief concern is the lack security for hundreds of thousands of people in seven countries whose lives have ended, or who have been forced to live in refugee camps, or continue to live in war zones with our bombs dropping around them. Our military interference in the affairs of other countries has resulted in complete disasters for the people of those countries. I, for one, would feel far more secure if we kept our military within the confines of our borders and stopped throwing our military weight around.
According to our past and present presidents, the main threats to our national security are the nations of Russia, China, Iran and South Korea. So exactly why are we participating in military actions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Niger and Somalia? None of these nations has attacked us. The single attack on the Twin Towers was organized by a private individual who was a native of Saudi Arabia, a country which we count as a solid ally, though it has a vicious murderer as next in line for the throne and puts women in jail for wanting the same normal privileges accorded to men.
So, Sen. Shaheen, my vote will be for Paul Krautmann of Keene, who served in Iraq and saw firsthand what our military presence in foreign countries does to those countries, and who follows his conscience and the need to challenge your assumptions. I am very grateful to Paul for offering voters a clear choice to help our country become what we say and think we are, a great nation instead of a conquering nation.
JACQUELINE CLEARY
138 Esty Road
Westmoreland
