Selectmen and residents of the town of Hinsdale:
It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you that I will not be a candidate for moderator in March 2020.
I wanted to let everyone know early so that others that may have interest in the position will have time to make their decisions.
The past 30 years have been full of highs and lows and it has been my pleasure to be a part of it.
While I am walking away from the moderator position, the current tax rate and its burden on the town and the taxpayers of the town of Hinsdale are still of great concern to me.
Sincerely,
RICHARD S. JOHNSON JR.
171 Prospect St.
Hinsdale
