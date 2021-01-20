This will be my last contribution to these pages.
You saw what happened; you see what is happening. This is not China or the former Soviet Union, but it certainly feels like it. Boomers like me were educated by survivors of the Great Depression. They warned us regularly about the dangers of the state. In those days, education was not a propaganda platform for state infrastructure, as it is now.
Technological innovations of the information age have brought many wonderful things into our lives. I can type and make corrections effortlessly even with the rudimentary skills I possess as a 73-year-old citizen. I can send my thoughts at the speed of light to others. I feel empowered, but at the same time very afraid of what this magnificent technology could evolve into. Everything is enhanced to a degree that frees it from the restraints of time and space. That is what makes it so dangerous. Those with power could monopolize it and deny it to others. The technology is neutral but wicked motivations could harness it.
Do you recall an idiom you would hear as a boomer on the street ad infinitum? “Hey, it’s a free country!” You will not hear it now; it is an anachronistic relic of a time that has gone the way of the rumble seat. This last presidential election has solidified a paradigm that establishes “state speech.” Now I know why they made us read Orwell’s “1984” and “Animal Farm.” It may not be long before these books, along with Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451,” could be banned. Cynical? I think not.
I believe I should be able to freely express my opinions, but after that election I cannot chance the prospect that my children or grandchildren could be punished and impoverished for something I might say on an opinion page in this paper. You are witness to what is unfolding; it is ugly, and it should have been predictable.
Good luck and watch your back.
RAY COLBURN
Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.