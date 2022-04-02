When the South began seceding from the Union in 1860-61, they were deemed, “Traitors”!
My great-great-grandfather, Charles A. Luce Jr., Massachusetts 6th Regiment (seriously wounded in Carrsville, Va., in May of 1863) and my great-great-grand uncle, Royal B. Prescott, New Hampshire 13th Regiment, were soldiers in the Union Army fighting for the preservation of the United States (the Union) for you and for me.
The 13th marched into the capital of the Confederacy, Richmond, Va., in early April of 1865, tore down the Confederate flags, ripped them up, and hoisted our Stars and Stripes for you and for me.
Matt Santonastaso, a Rindge Republican, and 12 other Republican (who else) ingrates proposed legislation for New Hampshire to secede from the United States. Overwhelming opposition to this bill came from Mr. Santonastaso’s own Republican House colleagues, along with our state’s Democratic legislators. Gov. Sununu called seceding “crazy”!
Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, in 2006, said, “If there was any constitutional issue resolved by the Civil War, it is that there is no right to secede!” You can’t get any more anti-New Hampshire and anti-American than Mr. Santonastaso and his ilk’s legislative malfeasance!
I’m going to bet that none of these lawmakers that hate our country so are New Hampshire natives. Make sure, voters in District 14, that Matt Santonastaso is never allowed to serve in a governmental position again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.