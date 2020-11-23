I never thought that I would see judges in America that, in order to keep their king in power — and I say Republican, as in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court, who now rule from home — make people who have the right to vote go out in a deadly pandemic to vote. That’s murder. They need to resign.
Or those who stood by as Putin put a target on our troops’ heads and did or said nothing; that’s treason.
For those Republican governors who stood by and who did nothing and will say “states’ rights” — they don’t have the right to let citizens die just to please their king; that’s murder.
And for the states that didn’t vote for Trump like New Hampshire to say “screw them,” do they realize that Republicans live here?
For for-profit companies that put babies in cages, we have heard horror stories; we know that children have died. That’s murder.
And right now with the Republican Party, what they are doing is negligent homicide.
We don’t have state-sanctioned murder in the United States. This is not Russia, China, Iran. Surely we do not march our citizens toward death.
I am no fan of Gov. Sununu, but he did a good job and thank him. We know how Trump feels about states that didn’t vote for him, but when Moscow Mitch says let the states go bankrupt, that’s a cop’s job; firemen’s jobs; social workers; judges — which is ties to your health care, which they want to get rid of.
And for those who stood by and slowed the mail down on purpose, I get my medicine in the mail; so do veterans, seniors, etc. So if anyone died, that’s murder. It’s also a felony to mess with the mail.
You can accept a pardon, but only for federal crimes, not state ones. And then you lose your Fifth Amendment rights, and then if you lie, that pardon means nothing.
God bless us all,
Stay safe.
PAMELA READ
P.O. Box 727
Charlestown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.