Apparently Rene Lamothe, in his recent tirade titled “Who still supports our Grand Oligarch Party” (April 1), never signed on to Biden’s unity tour. Come to think of it, neither did Biden.
Make no mistake, there are indeed a few morons in the GOP, but they have plenty of Democrat friends with whom to share that distinction.
Want to talk about moronic decisions, how about the almost unbelievable (but it actually happened) Afghanistan withdrawal debacle? Listening to the Biden administration label it a huge success was sickening.
How about the so-called leaders calling for defunding the police, like that would somehow be productive? Maybe Lamothe would like to inform us about the nationwide crime wave created by these leaders, or does her/his party give a hoot about it like they did during the summer of 2020? Finally, Biden took a stand to increase police funding, and he deserves great credit for that, but, unfortunately his far left still pushes defunding. Wow!
Could the continued border crisis, expected to get far worse on May 23, be the best example of a failed Biden policy? Or is it going exactly how they hoped, with MSM ignoring it while thousands of illegals cross over every day. We need legal immigration to strengthen this country with diversity and labor, but we cannot continue to be probably the only country in the world with basically an open border policy.
If the borders aren’t open, then please explain why so many cross illegally and get released and why the Biden administration refuses to provide sufficient resources for border security. Why the border patrol agents show up to work is a testament to their love of country. At least the Texas governor has the guts to attempt to enforce the laws that are clearly the federal government’s responsibility.
All Supreme Court nominees are pampered with softball questions from the nominating party and, at times, viciously grilled by the other side. Wake up: It’s been this way for decades with a process that has become solely about political appointments for the highest court in the land in hopes they will rule in favor of the party that nominated them. Both parties are guilty but which party has pushed for court packing? Democrats.
I’m sure Lamothe is an intelligent person who believes in and supports his party. Brace yourself for a massive shake-up in November.
