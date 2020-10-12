I spent Sept. 14-21 at Langdon Place, recovering from surgery. The physical and occupational therapists I encountered were uniformly excellent, and most of the nurses were conscientious and professional.
A few individuals were outstanding, evidencing true kindness and concern. Whenever RNs Heather, Craig or Melissa Guyette and LNAs Acey Moffitt, Mary Kaye, Tracey or Bon entered the room my spirits lifted and my energy seemed to increase. Such nurses are true healers.
Two nurses represented nursing poorly. One LNA does her work capably but joylessly, with an air of disengagement. One evening she came to assist me and left me there, saying that she would return in 10 minutes. After 90 minutes, I learned that she had left for the night.
One male nurse’s manner was curt, and on one occasion he was outright rude, bursting into my room and demanding angrily, “What’s going on here?” He harangued me at length. There was no need for me to like him, he stated: My safety was his sole concern. A GOOD nurse is concerned with his or her patients’ overall well-being.
These nurses do their work capably, but they are temperamentally unsuited to the nursing profession.
ANNE D. LUNT
204 East Road
Temple
