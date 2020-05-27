I’d like to present a counterpoint to the Monday, May 18, letter (by Michael Ladam) claiming there should be special shopping hours for “stupid jerks who do not wear masks.”
Let’s introduce some science into the subject of mask wearing. On Saturday evening, WQBK aired a CBS interview with Dr. Lisa Brosseau, Head of the American Association for Respiratory Care. They had conducted a study of the effectiveness of the different types of masks. The full report can be searched by her name or the association’s name.
The results were:
Surgical masks — intended to protect against large droplet splashes in situations like operating rooms — will not protect against small-droplet virus passage.
Bandanas — because the typical bandana use has the area below the chin unsecured/open, it provides no protection against viruses.
Cloth masks — unless the mask has double layers, with cotton between the layers, the ordinary cloth being used is similar to the surgical mask — will stop large droplets, but does not protect against small droplet virus exposure.
Respiratory — the first level of protection that will actually prevent the passage of viruses. Unlike the other masks, this is designed for this use. Dr. Brosseau pointed out that the previous listed masks might make someone feel good about having a mask on, but unless it’s the respirator, you are not protected against viruses passing in from others or out from yourself.
I’d be very interested in reviewing the scientific study the previous letter writer used to create his “stupid jerks” review.
Respectfully,
MARSHALL STANTON
125 Westport Village Road
Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.