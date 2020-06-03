Marshall Stanton wrote in his May 27 letter (“Most masks only a feel-good item”) about a CBS interview he heard with Dr. Lisa Brosseau. He wrote, “Cloth Masks — unless the mask has double layers, with cotton between the layers, the ordinary cloth being used is similar to the surgical mask — will stop large droplets, but does not protect against small droplet virus exposure.”
The homemade cloth masks many people are wearing are made with two layers of high-quality cotton and a third layer of cotton or cotton flannel lining. Since mid-March, these specifications for mask-making have circulated among the army of citizen sewers throughout this region and across the nation who answered the call to help augment our country’s supply of PPE.
As of May 28, members of the Cheshire Quilters’ Guild reported making 5,323 cloth masks and had distributed them to family, friends, hospitals, long-term care facilities, nursing homes, hospice care agencies, and many other nonprofits serving vulnerable people. I have made 200 masks with three layers of high-quality cotton and a metal twist tie encased at the top to fit the mask to the nose. These masks have been given to dozens of people around the Keene area and sent to loved ones as far away as Taos, N.M., San Francisco and Zimbabwe.
My understanding is that wearing a mask is a way to protect others in the event that the mask-wearer may be asymptomatic and unknowingly infected with COVID-19. The intention is to reduce the incidence of community transmission and exercise care for others with underlying medical conditions and compromised immune systems.
Wearing a mask is not on my list of the most fun things to do in 2020, but I respect others enough to wear one when I am in close proximity with people in public spaces, particularly when shopping for groceries. I look forward to the day when we can resume more typical and authentic human interaction, but until that time I will wear one of my homemade three-layer cotton masks, in my “winter” gem colors, leaving medical masks for health care providers and first responders who need them the most. It seems like a small sacrifice to make for others who have made much greater sacrifices over the past few months.
KATHY BLAIR
175 West Surry Road
Keene
