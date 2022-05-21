We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
I am saddened by the lengths that Chuck Morse and other New Hampshire Republicans will go to advance policies that punish women. He is in a position to fight for women, yet he constantly chooses to use his power to take away our fundamental rights.
He is infamous for the state’s first modern abortion ban and has recently doubled down on his anti-choice record by casting the deciding vote against codifying Roe v. Wade in New Hampshire.
Chuck Morse’s actions stand in sharp contrast to Maggie Hassan’s. They may be running in the same race, but that’s where the similarities stop. Maggie Hassan actually cares about women and is fighting to protect our rights. Chuck Morse only cares about advancing Mitch McConnell’s anti-choice agenda, even at the cost of New Hampshire women’s freedom. Maggie has my vote because she will protect the rights of women!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.