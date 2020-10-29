The terrorist rioting in the cities of our country has gone on for more than four months and it appears the Democratic authorities responsible for maintaining order have closed their eyes and apparently consider such is not happening.
Just recently I exchanged messages on Facebook with a number of people who were reluctant to answer my question as to why the Democratic authorities never stopped the looting, burning and destruction of property the very first day it started and have not raised a finger to stop the lawlessness to this day.
All I got were insults regarding my misinformation and suggestions I had fallen hook, line and sinker for what was propaganda. Such a reply is only Marxist, communist attempts to shift the blame elsewhere.
Evidently this is what we’ll get if a Democratic administration is elected in November. We might not have the best in the world with our present administration, but it’s by far the best of two evils.
MAURICE F. WHITNEY
677 Court St.
Keene
